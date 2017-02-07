Locals Complain Toby Keith ‘Too Political’ For Naperville Ribfest

Some folks in Naperville say Toby Keith is too political for their rib-enjoyment.  A push back started over the weekend after locals learned Keith will play a concert at Naperville’s Ribfest at the end of June.  One woman says Keith’s performance at President Trump’s inauguration should disqualify him from the festival.  Ribfest organizers say they understand the opposition, but have no plans to cancel the concert.

