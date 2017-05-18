The Illinois State Police have announce that District 5’s police canine, “Rico”, will be receiving a protective vest for his safety while on patrol. “Rico” is a 7 year old Belgian Malinois. Rico was born in Holland and shipped over to the United States to be a police canine. In February 2012, Rico was purchased from Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana and he began his training with the Illinois State Police. Ten weeks later he became a member of the Illinois State Police, certified in patrol and narcotics detection. K9 Rico and Trooper Dave DeGraff have been partners for the last five years. Rico will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest is sponsored by the Protecting K9 Heroes Fundraiser out of Lynwood, IL

The post Local Police K-9 to Receive Protective Vest appeared first on 1340 WJOL.