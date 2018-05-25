Local Memorial Day Celebrations

Here are a few different events happening today in our local area for Memorial Day!

PLAINFIELD

The Plainfield American Legion Marne Post No. 13 will honor our nation’s veterans by hosting its annual Memorial Day parade. The parade will begin at Ira Jones Middle School on Wallin Drive at 10:30 a.m. and travel east on Ottawa Street. The parade will enter onto the path of Settler’s Park near the intersection of Van Dyke Road and Ottawa Street. The parade will continue east through Settler’s Park and end at the Memorial in the park. A flag raising ceremony will occur at the Memorial following the parade.

ROMEOVILLE

Celebrate and honor the veterans at the Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25 at Edward “Doc” McCartan Veteran’s Memorial, Montrose Drive and Route 53.

BOLINGBROOK

The Bolingbrook Boardman Cemetery will be open to the public for tours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 25. The Bolingbrook VFW and the American Legion will hold a memorial service at the cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

JOLIET

The American Legion Post 1080 Color Guard will serve at 10 a.m. Memorial Day at Saint Joseph Park at 1500 N Raynor Ave. At 1 p.m. the Color Guard will serve at Crest Hill Memorial Garden at 1610 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill.

CHANNAHON

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Channahon Village Hall.

MINOOKA

A Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will start at Minooka Bible Church at 9:30 a.m.

SHOREWOOD

A Veterans Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. at Towne Center Park and will feature a parade and a concert by the Joliet American Legion Band.

CHANNAHON

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the Channahon Village Hall.

MINOOKA

A Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will start at Minooka Bible Church at 9:30 a.m.

SHOREWOOD

A Veterans Memorial will be held at 6 p.m. at Towne Center Park and will feature a parade and a concert by the Joliet American Legion Band.

If you know of any others ones, please post below! Thanks- Jillian