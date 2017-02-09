Local Mayors Happy Merger Vote Won’t Make Ballot

Lisle’s Mayor says he’s thrilled he doesn’t have to convince local voters he doesn’t want to merge the city. A judge yesterday tossed a ballot question that would merge Lisle and a handful of other cities with Naperville. None of the mayors in the cities want to merge or ever supported the proposed ballot question. The judge in the case said the still unidentified supporters of the plan failed to gather enough signatures to make the ballot.

