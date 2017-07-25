Local Lawmakers Host Women’s Fair in Plainfield

State Sen. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant (D-Shorewood) and State Rep. Natalie Manley (D-Joliet) will be holding their annual Women’s Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 12, at C.W. Avery Family YMCA, 15120 Wallin Drive, Plainfield.

“A nice event to grab a friend and give yourself some ‘me time’,” Bertino-Tarrant said.

More than 40 local businesses and organizations will be participating in the Women’s fair. There is still space available for vendors to join. To register, they can visit senatorbertinotarrant.com.

“The high level of participation from local businesses and service providers that support women in our community is admirable,” said Rep. Manley.

At 9 a.m., the fair will kick off with a free self-defense class followed by a free YMCA Zumba class. No prior registration is needed. There will be other various workshops offered throughout the fair.

For more information or questions about the event, call Senator Bertino-Tarrant’s district office at (815) 254-4211.

