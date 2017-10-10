Local Father Recounts The Night Of The Las Vegas Shooting After Getting A Call From His Daughter In Vegas

Speaking exclusively to WJOL, a local father recounts the horrific night of the Las Vegas shooting. Mark was the longtime former golf pro at Joliet Country Club and is now the pro for Ruth Lake Golf in Hinsdale. He was awakened at 12:15 am central time to the sound of his wife screaming on the phone with his daughter. Mark Labiak’s daughter Sarah was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Mark stayed on the phone with his daughter for over 3 hours. He could hear shots ringing out from the Mandalay Hotel.

Sarah was able to stay underneath the stage until it was clear for her to leave. As she and several friends were rushed to a nearby hotel she saw the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Sarah was able to come home to Illinois and be with family within 24 hours following the shooting. On Monday, Sarah left for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix where she is a junior. Fifty-eight people were killed by 64-year old Stephen Paddock who killed himself. Nearly 500 people were injured in the mass shooting.

Click below to hear the entire interview.

