Local Congressmen React to CBO Score of GOP Healthcare Bill

The House Republican healthcare bill would cause about 23-million people to lose health insurance coverage by 2026. That’s according to a new report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, CBO. The GOP bill narrowly passed the House and faces an uncertain fate in the Senate. It aims to repeal and replace Obamacare. The CBO report says the legislation would prompt about 119-billion dollars in deficit reduction over a decade.

The following state was released by Congressman Dan Lipinski following the release of the CBO:

“Much like the original American Health Care Act (AHCA), the independent Congressional Budget Office analysis for this version of H.R. 1628 shows that millions more Americans would be uninsured and out-of-pocket costs would increase for millions more. During the first two years of the bill, out-of-pocket costs and premiums would go up by as much as 25 percent. After that, costs would decline for young adults, but in many states costs for older Americans would continue to rise. In addition, state-by-state waivers would likely result in a patchwork of standards for health insurance coverage, varying costs, and growing age-cost discrepancies. In some states it could become increasingly difficult for those with pre-existing conditions to purchase health insurance as protections assuring coverage and the same costs for all are no longer guaranteed. I maintain my strong opposition to the AHCA. Once this bill fails in the Senate, I call on my House Republican colleagues to come back to the table and negotiate ways to make the ACA work better for everyone, especially working families.”

