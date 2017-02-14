Local Congressman Say Flynn Questions Remain

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger is calling it a crime for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to have had the kind of phone conversations he had with a Russian ambassador prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration. Flynn was forced to resign, and Kinzinger says the cover-up, the lying to the Vice President was worse than the crime. Meanwhile, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin called for an independent investigation of Flynn’s actions, while Senator Tammy Duckworth pressed for Congressional hearings.

