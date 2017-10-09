A Channahon bartender wants to bring awareness to breast cancer during breast cancer awareness month in October. Mike from Lallo’s restaurant in Channahon says his wife Nancy was diagnosed with breast cancer more than 3 years ago. He says the diagnosis occurred after a check up for a second hip replacement.

For the past three years, Mike has been dying his facial hair pink in support of his wife and to bring awareness to others.

There is a tip jar set up at the bar at Lallo’s. The money raised will go to support Reflections Boutique in Joliet. The boutique helps women with wigs and fits them for a proper fitting bra after surgery. Mike says Diane at Reflections helped his wife following the diagnosis and wanted to help her. Reflections is located at 2614 West Jefferson Street. If you know someone dealing with hair loss due to chemo or needs to be fitted for a bra, call 815 725-1355. Look for Mike at Lallo’s but even if he’s not there, the tip jar will be.

The post Local Bartender Dyes His Facial Hair Pink In Support Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month And Reflections Boutique In Joliet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.