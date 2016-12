A little girl in Parma, Ohio loves getting Christmas cards and this year she’ll get more than she ever dreamed. Five year old Baylee Beckley has an inoperable brain tumor that likely will take her life. Baylee’s young friend came up with an idea to invite people on Facebook to send Baylee a Christmas card. Send cards to Baylee Beckley PO Box 347332, Parma, OH 44134.

