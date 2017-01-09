Lisle Mayor Says Signatures On Petition To Merge Towns Are “Garbage”

The mayors of four neighboring towns will stand united today and challenge a petition to merge their four communities. Lisle Mayor Joe Broda tells the Scott Slocum show that someone filed a petition on January 3rd in Circuit Court to merge Lisle, Naperville, Warrenville and Woodridge. Broda says it’s a crazy idea as each of these communities have their own unique characteristics. Broda says he and his counterparts will challenge every signature on the petition of which he says many are invalid.

Broda says he doesn’t know the motivation for the petition, but says one of the lawyers who filed the petition is challenging a village trustee petition in Lisle.

