Little opposition to a liquor license hike in Joliet. The council last week approved an increase in the application fee for a liquor license from $100 to $750. The increase is more in line with what other communities charge. Interim city attorney Chris Regis says the fee hadn’t change since the 80’s.

The post Liquor Licenses In Joliet Go Up 750-Percent appeared first on 1340 WJOL.