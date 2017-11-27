Lincolnway East wins 8a Title, Morris comes up short in 4a game

Congratulations to the Lincolnway East Griffins, winners of the 8a High School Football Championship on Saturday.

The Griffins rallied back Saturday night in the final five minutes of the Class 8A high school football championship game, beating Loyola and capping off a perfect undefeated season winning their first football championship in 12 years.

More from ABC-7 here

Congratulations are also in order for the Morris Redskins football team. They took a powerhouse Rochester team right to the end losing the 4a title 24-21. Morris trailed by 2 touchdowns late in the game but tied things up only to lose on a last second field goal. Highlights from NBC Sportsnet here.