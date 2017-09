Congratulations to the Lincoln-Way Marching Band. They won first place in class AAA at the A. A. Stagg High School Marching Jamboree in Palos Hills over the weekend. The band was also awarded Grand Champion for being the highest scoring band overall. Go to to our website to see pictures of the event.

