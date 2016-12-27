Lincoln-Way Experiencing Enrollment Drop

For the first time in a decade, enrollment at Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 has dropped below 7,000 students with enrollment expected to decline modestly the next few years.

Earlier projections had called for the district to exeed 10,000 students upon opening Lincoln-Way North and West high schools in the late 2000s.

Now the ellroment projections presented at a recent school board meeting, show the three-school district at around 6,500 students by the 2019-20 school year, when current freshmen will be seniors.

The announcement comes shortly after Moody’s Investors Service’s downgraded Lincoln Way High School District 210’s bond rating to Ba1 from Baa3 or otherwise known as junk bond status and the school board voted last year to close Lincoln-Way North in an effort to clean up the district’s finances.

While total enrollment is now comparable to what it was when District 210 operated only Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way East, there are no immediate plans to return to that two-school configuration, according to Lincoln-Way Superintendent Scott Tingley.

Tingley attributed Lincoln-Way’s declining enrollment solely to demographic patterns, and said neighboring districts were experiencing similar losses.

