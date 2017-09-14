Lincoln-Way Central High School will host a “Salute to Service” football game against Lincoln-Way East and feature a special guest.

Chicago Blackhawks singer, Jim Cornelison, will sing the national anthem to kick off the game and to honor the many veterans and survivors the event is dedicated to.

Throughout this week, the Athletic Department at Lincoln-Way Central will be selling T-shirts to the entire student body in the main cafeteria during lunch periods. The cost of the shirt is $10.00 and proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Honor Flight Network.

“Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. We transport our heroes to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to the senior veterans–World War II survivors, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 640 WWII veterans die each day. Our time to express our thanks to these brave men and women is running out.”

The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday September 22nd, at Lincoln-Way Central. The Varsity Football Team will carry miniature American flags into the stadium and hand them to members of the student section.

The post Lincoln-Way Central Set to Host a “Salute to Service” Football Game appeared first on 1340 WJOL.