Are You More Likely to Cheat If You’re Rich or Poor?

More money, more problems. A new survey by the UK dating website for married folks, IllicitEncounters.com, found members (cheaters) earn an average of $69,700.00 per year and are usually men. Also, 45 percent of respondents said they’ve had an affair with someone they work with., and 34 percent (the highest percentage) work 40-hour weeks. The data also revealed 60,000 members of the website are financial professionals. The site’s spokesperson, Christian Grant explains, “Successful people are born workaholics. […] But, they’re still human. You still want a physical relationship, but coming home late to find your partner already asleep isn’t ideal, so a relationship with a colleague ensues.” More from Independent.co.uk here.