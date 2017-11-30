The Most-Liked Instagram Photos of the Year

1. Beyoncé’s post announcing she was pregnant with twins . . . 11.2 million likes
2. Cristiano Ronaldo with his new daughter . . . 11 million
3. Selena Gomez revealing that she had a kidney transplant . . . 10.3 million
I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/
4. Beyoncé’s first photo with her twins . . . 10.27 million
5. Cristiano Ronaldo holding his new TWINS . . . 8.3 million. These are the babies he had from a surrogate in June, BEFORE the other daughter was born.
If this list seems a little repetitive, that’s because Selena and Cristiano have the benefit of having the first- and second-most Instagram followers. Beyoncé is fourth . . . behind donut-licker Ariana Grande, who’s third. The only other people with over 100 million followers are Kim Kardashian, who has the fifth-most, and Taylor Swift, who’s in sixth.
