The Most-Liked Instagram Photos of the Year
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 7:43 AM
FILE (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

1.  Beyoncé’s post announcing she was pregnant with twins . . . 11.2 million likes

 

2.  Cristiano Ronaldo with his new daughter . . . 11 million

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 

3.  Selena Gomez revealing that she had a kidney transplant . . . 10.3 million

Posted 3 days ago @Regrann from @selenagomez – I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith #ripkennekajenkins #kennekajenkins #selenagomez #selenagomezkidney #organharvesting #organharvesting

A post shared by @ayeare_101 on

4.  Beyoncé’s first photo with her twins . . . 10.27 million

5.  Cristiano Ronaldo holding his new TWINS . . . 8.3 million.  These are the babies he had from a surrogate in June, BEFORE the other daughter was born.

If this list seems a little repetitive, that’s because Selena and Cristiano have the benefit of having the first- and second-most Instagram followers.  Beyoncé is fourth . . . behind donut-licker Ariana Grande, who’s third.  The only other people with over 100 million followers are Kim Kardashian, who has the fifth-most, and Taylor Swift, who’s in sixth.

See the complete list of the Top 10 from Buzzfeed here

