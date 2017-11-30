The Most-Liked Instagram Photos of the Year

1. Beyoncé’s post announcing she was pregnant with twins . . . 11.2 million likes

2. Cristiano Ronaldo with his new daughter . . . 11 million

3. Selena Gomez revealing that she had a kidney transplant . . . 10.3 million

4. Beyoncé’s first photo with her twins . . . 10.27 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo holding his new TWINS . . . 8.3 million. These are the babies he had from a surrogate in June, BEFORE the other daughter was born.

If this list seems a little repetitive, that’s because Selena and Cristiano have the benefit of having the first- and second-most Instagram followers. Beyoncé is fourth . . . behind donut-licker Ariana Grande, who’s third. The only other people with over 100 million followers are Kim Kardashian, who has the fifth-most, and Taylor Swift, who’s in sixth.

