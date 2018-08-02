Like to Eat BBQ? We Have a Job for You

Wouldn’t it be great to be paid thousands of dollars to eat some barbecue? If you said yes, you’re in luck, because Reynolds Wrap is hiring a Grill Officer that they’ll pay $10,000. The job will last two weeks, and in a press release, the company says the ideal candidate for the Chief Grilling Officer (CGO) position is a pit master enthusiast who wants to share said enthusiasm and skills with the rest of the world. For the duration of the job, the CGO will go on a foodie adventure across the country, sampling grilled meats, and learning about grilling techniques. You’ll have to apply before the August 13th deadline if it sounds like something you’d want to do. The CGO will be given a stipend and pre-paid lodging and travel expenses in addition to being paid the $10,000. Here’s how you can apply from Elite Daily.