Like Being Scared? Spend a Night in the “Scream” House
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 7:43 AM

If you like to do cool stuff for Halloween, this is probably hard to beat: Watching “Scream” at the actual house where the ending was filmed. And if you’ve got serious cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can stay there overnight.
There are several different packages that include everything from the movie screening and all-day access to the house and its grounds . . . to the overnight stay along with a bus tour, a party, and merchandise.
Tickets for the overnight stay start at $850, though, and some of the higher-end packages are already sold out. Even the lower-end packages that DON’T include the overnight start at $200.
The house is located in Santa Rosa, California, and this whole thing goes down on Saturday, October 27th.
Here’s where you can get tickets.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

There’s a video going viral of a cop outside a gas station in Florida, helping a homeless guy use an electric shaver to shave his face. If you missed it Shawna “Plays It Forward” with a cover of Faith Hill’s “It Matters to Me” You’ll Probably Notice More Police on the Roads Today, it’s Illinois Speed Awareness Day The Judds to have exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame Chicago Songwriter Made His Mark on Country Music and The Chicago Cubs Orland Park Man Attacked by Coyote, Saved by Service Dog
Comments