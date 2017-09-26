Legislators Probe DCFS Caseloads In Light of Semaj Crosby Case

State lawmakers are demanding to see DCFS information about investigators’ caseloads after this summer’s death of a Joliet-area toddler just after an investigator’s visit. Lawmakers want to know if investigators in the Joliet office have more than the 153 new cases per year they’re permitted under a federal court decree. The “Chicago Tribune” has reported that investigators in that office had been given more than 220 new cases in 2015 and more last year. The issue came to light following the April death of Semaj Crosby, who was found wedged under a couch in her home a day after she was reported missing.

