Lee Ann Womack is not a fan of “New Country”

Lee Ann Womack: “What They Call Country Now is Obviously Not Country” Lee Ann Womack voiced her strong opinions on the state of Country music during an interview with Evan Smith of PBS’s Overheard. When asked about what she thinks of the current music Lee Ann replied, “What they call country music now, mass-marketed as country music is obviously not country music. I don’t know what it is … It’s sort of a pop music I guess … “ Womack also discussed her recent change to an independent label from her major label and how her music changed, “It allows people to make music that maybe would have never gotten on a major label. You can buck the system and still have great success.” What do you think about the sound of Country music? Is it authentic?