LeBron James isn’t wasting time making moves in Los Angeles. The NBA icon has reportedly sold an idea for a comedy to a Hollywood studio and is in talks to be in the leading role. Variety says that his production company, Spring-Hill Entertainment, is behind the project and they’ve already locked in a script writer. James recently had a role in the movie Trainwreck and just signed a deal worth over 150-million dollars to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.