At Least 58 Dead and more than 500 injured in Las Vegas Shooting

Watch live news coverage of Las Vegas Shooting thru WGN TV

The death toll from the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip has risen to at least 58, and at least 515 people were hurt, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Thousands of country music fans ran for cover as a gunman fired on them from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip — a mass shooting that is now the deadliest in modern US history.

Over 400 others were rushed to hospitals after the mass shooting and ensuing stampede at the outdoor Jason Aldean concert.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, unleashed a hailstorm of bullets from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Inside his room, authorities found a cache of weapons, including 10 rifles, the sheriff said.

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Lombardo said.

At least 58 dead, over 515 injured in Las Vegas mass shooting

What is known about the shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64, was a resident of Mesquite, a town of about 18,000 people on the Nevada-Arizona state line 82 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Authorities are searching his home Monday. They don’t know how long he’d lived in the area.

According to the Associated Press, Islamic State has claimed the Las Vegas attack, and said the shooter converted to Islam months ago. But, they provided no evidence. The FBI says the shooter had no connection to the international terrorist group.

Paddock had been staying in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas since last Thursday, authorities said.

From his room on the 32nd floor he fired hundreds of rounds into the crowd on the street below at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Sunday night, killing more than 50 and wounding over 400.

Officers broke into his hotel room and found Paddock dead, police said in a statement. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said it appears he killed himself. Police don’t think anybody else was involved.

Watch live news coverage of Las Vegas Shooting thru WGN TV