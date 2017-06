Lotto players soon won’t be able to buy a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket in Illinois until the state has a budget. The Illinois Lottery yesterday said it will suspend Powerball and Mega Millions ticket sales later tonight. The multi-state group that runs the games has threatened to drop Illinois if there is no budget by July 1st. Lotto managers in the state are suspending sales as of 9 p.m.

