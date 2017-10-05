Las Vegas Shooter had rooms booked during Lollapalooza in August

TMZ just released a report that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had booked a couple of rooms at the Blackstone Hotel back in August during Lollapalooza in Chicago and even booked 2 rooms in a hotel that overlooked the massive outdoor venue. According to TMZ Paddock booked one room for August 1, 2017, 2 days before the August 3 kickoff. Paddock then booked a second room for an August 3 arrival. Both rooms had an August 6 checkout … that’s when Lollapalooza ended. Sources say Paddock never showed.

The story from TMZ is here