Las Vegas Shooter apparently rigged cameras in the hallways

Everyone’s still trying to figure out what motivated the shooter to murder so many innocent people . . . and we still don’t have any answers.

Some photos were released yesterday of his hotel room, showing his guns spread ALL over the room.

We also learned Stephen Paddock filmed himself during the shooting, and he rigged cameras in the hallways to alert himself when the cops were closing in. There’s no word on whether the FBI has the footage or not.

Paddock been accumulating his massive arsenal of guns for over 20 years. So far, the authorities have found 47 firearms between the shooter’s hotel room and his two homes.

The shooter’s 62-year-old girlfriend Marilou Danley was in the Philippines during the shooting and was initially cleared . . . but the FBI says she’s still a person of interest and they’ll be interviewing her now that she’s back in the country. She arrived in Los Angeles last night.

The FBI also says that the shooter wired $100,000 to the Philippines last week . . . it’s not clear if that money was for her or WHO it was for. Hopefully one of these things will help authorities get some understanding behind his motive.

