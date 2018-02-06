Your Laptop COULD burst into flames!

If you have a Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon laptop this is for you! Lenovo has issued a recall due to the possibility it could burst into flames. The recall notice was issued concurrently by Lenovo and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall is said to affect approximately 78,000 laptops in the U.S. made between December 2016 and October 2017. Lenovo claims no laptops have actually caught on fire to date. If you own one, just head to Lenovo’s website for instructions on what to do.

Have you ever had an electronic device catch fire because of a battery overheating?