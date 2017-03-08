Land Swap Between Joliet and Will County Leads to Chicago Street Changes

The Will County Board and the City of Joliet have announced that after years of being closed between Washington and Jefferson streets, Chicago Street will open to the public as part of a larger property exchange between the county and city. As part of the negotiations, Will County has agreed to trade property with Joliet that will allow Chicago Street to open between Washington and Jefferson streets. Joliet will also receive Van Buren Plaza, where the former State’s Attorney building now sits across from the historic Rialto Square Theater, on which to build a public square. In exchange for the Chicago Street and civic center properties, Joliet will transfer the former Metra parking lot, which is adjacent to the courthouse parking lot, to Will County. Officials have said the parking lot will be resurfaced, redesigned, and automated. The makeover will increase the number of available parking spaces from 166 to more than 200. Parking in the lot will also be available to the public for events after 4:00 p.m. for free.The Redevelopment Plan for downtown Joliet was completed last year. Opening up Chicago Street will allow visitors attending the Rialto Theatre and other city events to drive directly into the corridor area where these events are hosted. To aid in its redevelopment, Joliet recently received a Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) grant of $86,000 for the redesign and landscaping of Chicago Street. The City also contributed an additional $40,000 to that planning grant for the design of the expanded plaza.

