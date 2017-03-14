Will County is under a Lake Effect Snow Advisory until 1pm today. Snow has snarled traffic early this morning and hundreds of flights have been canceled. At O’Hare Airport, 340 flights have been canceled and at Midway more than 65 flights canceled. In Chicago Monday night, some 34 cars were involved in 2 separate crashed on the Kennedy Expressway as the winter weather hit. Seven people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Cook, DuPage and Lake Counties in Illinois until 4pm today with 5 to 10 inches of snow expected.

The post Lake Effect Snow Advisory For Will County Until 1pm Tuesday appeared first on 1340 WJOL.