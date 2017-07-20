Lake County Sheriff To Monitor Hastert

It’s now the job of Lake County’s sheriff to keep an eye on Dennis Hastert. The former Speaker of the House walked out of prison on Monday after about a year behind bars for a federal bank crime. Hastert will have to comply with federal sex crime laws as part of his parole. Hastert broke the banking laws to pay to keep his past child molestation a secret. The Lake County’s Sheriff Office says they will monitor Hastert electronically as part of his release.

