Lady Antebellum Shout Out Police Lip Sync of Their Song

A lip sync challenge that is sweeping police departments across the nation, had one entry that was so good that Lady Antebellum had to shout them out.

An Ohio police department shot a video of them lip-syncing Lady Antebellum’s song, “Need You Now” as they pawned over donuts.

Middletown police Chief Rodney Muterspaw says he’s “overwhelmed” by the response of the video and says some officers were a little reluctant at first.

After Lady Antebellum tweeted the video on their page with the caption ‘Amazing!’ the video has been viewed over 2 million times and the according to Chief Muterspaw everyone is enjoying the experience. Check out the video thru Lady A’s Twitter account