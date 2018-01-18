Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker Teaming Up for Show in Chicago

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker will join forces this summer for a co-headlining tour. The Summer Plays On tour will kick off on July 19th in Toronto, ON and will make a stop in Tinley Park on September 15th. Fans can purchase tickets beginning on January 26th for select cities at Megaticket.com. Additional dates will continue to rollout over the coming weeks.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood tells us they were anxious to re-team with Darius for a tour because of the fun factor. “One of the biggest reasons that we kind of, together with Darius, approached this concept of touring again together was because we had so much fun last time. When was the last time we toured together, Dave? (Dave) It was 2012. (Charles) 2012, and still today, it was the biggest tour we had ever had, and it was just so much fun. The one thing that I love about Darius, not only is he a great guy, but he’s a seasoned entertainer. We finally feel like too as a band, we’ve been at this for over 10 years now, we feel like we know how to hold a crowd and put on a really fun, entertaining show. And I just feel like when the crowds come, they’re gonna get over three hours worth of music that is just straight sing-a-long, constantly, and that’s what we want. Darius is just such a great entertainer, great friends, we’re gonna have a lot of collaborative moments on it too, and obviously, I’ll have my golf buddy there with me during the day.”

9/15/18 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park

Darius Rucker took to Instagram to make the announcement.