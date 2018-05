Sorry to do this, but I have a feeling a lot of us will be going thru their closets doing a count today. A survey by PR Newswire says 72% of women own more than 21 pairs of shoes. Here are some more findings

25% own some shoes that are more than 12 years old.

70% have asked a stranger where they got their shoes.

And one in three have HIDDEN a shoe purchase from their significant other.

Read more results from PR Newswire here.