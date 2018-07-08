L.A. Company Sells Luxury Apple Devices

Brikk, a luxury company sells dazzling Apple products in gold, rose gold and platinum.

If you are interested, you better have the cash to follow through. The company has two sets of AirPods, one “classic” pair and another “deluxe” pair. How much you ask? The classic pair sells for $4,995 and if you feel so inclined to upgrade their deluxe pair could be yours for the low price of $9,995. They also sell wireless charging stations which 7% goes to a charity of your choice. Oh and by the way, the difference in those aforementioned AirPods? Two rows of diamonds instead of one.