Kyle Schwarber & Javier Baez Home Run Derby Matchups

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, center, celebrates with Javier Baez, left, after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Cubs will send 3 all-stars to the Mid-Summer Classic next week in Washington D.C. but will send 2 to the Home Run Derby representing the National League. Javier Baez (2B Starter) will join team mate Kyle Schwarber to make up 1/2 of the National League Home Run Hitters. Chicago Sun Times Beat Reporter Gordon Wittenmyer broke the story. Home-town boy Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals & Max Muncy of the Dodgers will make up the NL Team. Only 1 American League Player will be in the Derby and it’s not Jose Abreu of the White Sox. It’s Houston Astros Third Basemen Alex Bregman. Here are the Seedings & Matchups for The 2018 Home Run Derby that takes place Monday, July 16 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

#1 – Jesus Aguilar – Milwaukee Brewers

#2 – Bryce Harper – Washington Nationals

#3 Max Muncy – Los Angeles Dodgers

#4 Alex Bregman – Houston Astros

#5 Kyle Schwarber – Chicago Cubs—–Will Face #4 Seed Alex Bregman

#6 Javier Baez – Chicago Cubs—-Will Face #3 Seed Max Muncy

#7 Freddie Freeman – Atlanta Braves——Will Face #2 Seed Bryce Harper

#8 Rhys Hoskins – Philadelphia Phillies—– Will face Jesus Aguilar

Also congratulations to Minooka, Illinois Native Mike Foltynewicz. Mike was named an All-Star for the Atlanta Braves as a pitcher for the National League squad. Mike graduated in 2010 from Minooka High School.

Nationals Park, situated less than two miles due south of the United States Capitol, will be play host to MLB’s Stars next Tuesday, July 17, when the 89th All-Star Game presented by Mastercard gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.