Krispy Kreme needs your help!

Whenever I am near a Krispy Kreme I have to look for the “Hot N Now” sign, if it’s on…. man that’s Christmas to me, and now Krispy Kreme need my help! Well yours to because they are looking for there next doughnut flavor.

You will have to choose from four flavors: Blueberry, Carmel, Maple or Lemon to be a fixture on their menu (May I suggest Blueberry? just saying)

Time is running out for you to get your vote in as the polls close on January 22nd with the winning flavor in participating stores for a week starting this spring.

To vote go to www.voteforglaze.com or on Twitter or Instagram, @KrispyKreme and add #VoteForGlaze.

So which flavor gets your vote?