Krispy Kreme Blueberry Glazed Donut Is Coming for One Week Only
By Roy Gregory
May 17, 2018 @ 8:42 AM
Roy Gregory is pretty good about resisting donuts. Other than the Maple Bacon Bars at K&W Bakery in Coal City and Wilmington and Blueberry donuts he can resist just about anything….until now! Krispy Kreme has just added another glazed donut to their arsenal, but it’s only around for one week starting Monday.
They announced the blueberry glazed donut will be in the U.S. and Canada starting Monday for one week only.
The new flavor came from a crowdsourced contest that asked fans to choose their flavor from blueberry, maple, caramel, or lemon. Even though lemon won, that flavor had its time in the spotlight from April 23 to 29.
The popularity of the vote for the other flavors made Krispy Kreme decide to give blueberry its shot in the spotlight next week. Roy loves the “grilled” flavor of Kripsy Kreme, but add Blueberry. Ouch!

