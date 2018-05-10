Kris Bryant Becomes Fastest Cub to Reach 100 Home Runs
By Roy Gregory
May 10, 2018 @ 6:56 AM
Kris Bryant slugged his way into Cubs history yesterday in the first inning of their 13-4 victory over the Marlins. His Home Run gave the Cubs an early lead, but also etched him into the record books by becoming the fastest player in Cubs history to hit 100 Home Runs. Bryant needed just 487 games to do it. Pretty solid Hall of Fame Company!

Ernie Banks, who hit his 100th home run in 1957,  in his 500th game

Billy Williams hit his 100th homer in ’64 in his 611th game of his career.

Kris Bryant did it yesterday in only 487 games

More on Kris Bryant’s special day from MLB.com’s Jeff Arnold

