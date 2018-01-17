Do You Know Someone Who Cheats At Monopoly?

If you’ve ever played Monopoly and you know someone that cheats, listen up! Starting today, The Monopoly CheatBot is available through Facebook Messenger at facebook.com/monopoly from now through Feb. 16. Consequences of cheating will be at the discretion of Mr. Monopoly. He may tell you what you did is okay, or tell you to go directly to jail or pay a $200 fine. “With Monopoly CheatBot, we’re empowering fans to ‘report’ their family and friends for corrupt and questionable game play – with customized consequences to hopefully end Monopoly feuds for good,” said Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming. Might be a fun way to deal with cheaters. Here’s the link to the Cheat Bot from Monopoly.