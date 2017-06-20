Another battle with City Council and the Rialto Square theatre could be looming. The second installment of 250-thousand dollars is due by the end of this month, with the stipulation that the Rialto book 30 shows by the end of June. But at least one Council member at a workshop on Monday expressed disbelief that the Rialto is including kid’s show as part of their 30 shows. Typically kids are bused in for a show and leave immediately. The idea of the 30 show quota is have people spend money in downtown Joliet. Kids don’t meet that requirement. Interim City Manager Marty Shanahan tells the “Herald News” that he invited Rialto representative to come to the finance meeting tonight.

The post Kids Shows At Rialto Should Not Be Part of 30 Show Quota According To One City Councilman appeared first on 1340 WJOL.