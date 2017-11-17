Are Kids Who Play Video Games Smarter?

We purposely waited to share this after this kids were in school today, so don’t kill the messenger. Kids who are good at video games tend to be more intelligent than those who just play outside, according to a new study. Researchers have discovered a link between young peoples ability to perform well at two games like League of Legends and Call of Duty and high levels of intelligence. Studies conducted at the Digital Creativity Labs (DC Labs) at York University found that some action strategy video games can act similar to IQ tests. The researchers stressed that the studies have no bearing on questions such as whether playing computer games makes young people smarter or otherwise. They said they simply establish a correlation between skill at certain online games of strategy and intelligence.

Read more from the NY POST here