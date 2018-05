Looking to save some money this summer but a staycation isn’t going to cut it? A few airlines have you covered with a kids fly free promotion.

If you’re willing to head up to Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo or Stockholm, Scandinavian Airlines will let you take your children aged between two and 11 for just the price of the tax and fees starting August 20.

British Airways flies kids under 12 for free within the country to destinations like Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and Newcastle.