Khloe Kardashian wants to marry Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants to look past Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and marry him. “People” reports someone close to the reality star says she is happier than ever with the NBA player. Thompson was seen taking another woman back to a hotel room in photos that surfaced two days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter. Neither of them have publicly addressed the photos. Kardashian is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson and their new baby girl, True.