Khloe Kardashian wants to marry Tristan Thompson
By Carol McGowan
|
May 25, 2018 @ 9:32 AM

Khloe Kardashian reportedly wants to look past Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and marry him. “People” reports someone close to the reality star says she is happier than ever with the NBA player. Thompson was seen taking another woman back to a hotel room in photos that surfaced two days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter. Neither of them have publicly addressed the photos. Kardashian is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson and their new baby girl, True.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Talk about too hot to handle! ~carol James Corden pulled over by police…. Do you know where the most scenic spot in Illinois is? The Wedding is the big talk this weekend, but is this going too far??? American Airlines changing some rules on travel for support animals Who’s bed is cleaner….Yours, or a chimps?
Comments