KFC Is Finally Making Chicken And Waffles

Not sure what took so long for KFC to experiment with Chicken and Waffles but the grandfather of fast-food chicken is finally testing the waters.

Chicken and Waffles will make it to the menus of three KFC restaurants, two in North Carolina and one in South Carolina. You can order either bone-in dark meat or chicken tenders and a hand-sized Belgian Waffle that comes on the side with Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup to pour over it.

The new meal won’t be available nationwide KFC has analyzed how well the southern favorite was received in the Carolinas.