Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Was Last Night in Nashville

It was two years ago when KENNY ROGERS announced his plans to retire from the road. The final concert was last night in Nashville, but he wasn’t alone.

Guest performers included Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss . . . and his longtime friend and duet partner, Dolly Parton. The show was recorded and will eventually be a TV special.

He talked about the concert in an interview with Fox News. He said, quote, “All these people wanted to come do songs of mine and say thank you because, I [had] inspired them and they wanted to pay me back and I thought it was very nice.”

He also made it very clear that his retirement is final. Quote, “I’m positive. It’s always been kind of a rub with me when people retire ten times . . . and I’m going out because I need to go out, and I’m going to enjoy my time at home with my wife and kids.”

Here’s another thought from Kenny that makes me believe he’s at peace with his decision. Quote, “What’s really made me happy is that I set out with a concept and it worked, and my concept now is to quit my concept.”