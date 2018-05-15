Kenny Chesney Scores a Career First!

Kenny Chesney has grabbed a ton of awards and set all kinds of records over his illustrious career, but this week it’s a first…

When “Get Along,” the first single from his upcoming Songs for the Saints album, hit Billboard’s #10 slot and MediaBase’s #9 position, it joined “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” his duet with old friend and songwriter David Lee Murphy, which is sitting at #7 on Billboard and #6 on MediaBase. It marks the first time the superstar has had two songs in the Top 10 at the same time.

Kenny said, “I never take anything for granted when it comes radio. They are the bridge between this music and the people who live inside these songs. For all the awards and #1s, I’ve never had two songs in the Top 10 at the same time, and it’s a pretty special rush. Having grown up listening to the radio, there’s something about a song coming out of the speakers that’s exciting…”

You can catch Kenny’s Trip Around the Sun Tour at Soldier Field on July 28th. Appearing with Kenny is Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay. Looking for tickets? Click here.