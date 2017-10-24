Kenny Chesney – Pre Sale

Blue Chair Bay Rum presents the “Trip Around the Sun Tour” July 28th at Soldier Field with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay.

You can buy your tickets first by clicking HERE and using the code “TRIP” until Thursday October 26th at 10pm. OR you can win tickets including Pit Passes with WCCQ’s “All the Pretty People” Love Kenny contest.