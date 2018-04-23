Kenny Chesney Launches Tour, Now you can Choose Your Chesney!

Kenny Chesney kicked off his 2018 Trip Around The Sun tour on Saturday (April 21st) in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. The superstar performed for 127 minutes singing 25 songs for the crowd who began lining up to get in their seats before day break.

Kenny said, “Music is medicine, and it’s energy, and it’s fuel. To me, when music is really firing, it can help you do impossible things, lift you out of unthinkable problems and give you a reason to keep going . . . When people come together in the name of music, then let go, there’s no feeling like it. Listening to the fans sing ‘American Kids’ and ‘Setting the World On Fire’ was a total rush. It’s not the only reason I do this, but it’s a good one.”

Raymond James is the first of 19 stadiums that Kenny will perform at throughout the summer, along with special guest Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay. Kenny took to social media to share a picture on Instagram

Didn’t make the first stop, that’s OK. WCCQ is giving you a chance to CHOOSE YOUR CHESNEY! We’re sending 2 lucky listeners to one of Kenny’s Trip Around the Sun Tour dates this summer. Kick off the tour in Atlanta, Head to Phoenix and see Kenny @ Chase Field, If Mile High Fun is what you’re looking for, maybe Denver is your place. Here are the places to Choose Your Chesney:

Sat 5/26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sat 6/2 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

Sat 6/9 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Stadium

Sat 6/16 Columbus, OH Mapfre Stadium

Sat 6/23 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Sat 6/30 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Sat 7/7 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

Sat 7/14 Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium

Sat 7/21 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Sat 8/4 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Sat 8/11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Sat 8/18 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Fri 8/24 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium *Dierks Bentley & Brothers Osborne in place of Old Dominion on show

Click here to enter!