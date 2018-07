Kenny Chesney suffered some sort of injury while performing in Kansas City last weekend. The injury appeared to be an ankle or a knee tweak that happened during the concert. Chesney doubled over in pain a few times during the last hour of the performance but he did finish the show. By the way, Chesney broke his own attendance record at Arrowhead Stadium as well. Have you ever been to a concert when the artist cut the show short? Why did they do it?